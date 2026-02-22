Microsoft Gaming head Phil Spencer retires, insider Asha Sharma takes over

Microsoft said on Friday gaming head Phil Spencer is retiring after 38 years at the software maker, in a major leadership shake-up.

The company named insider Asha Sharma as the executive vice president and CEO ⁠of ​the gaming division. In her previous role, Sharma led product development for AI models and services at Microsoft.

Sharma said she would renew focus on the Xbox console, aiming to “recommit to our core Xbox fans and players.”

Microsoft Gaming has ​been ​grappling with tariff-induced cost pressures, strong competition and ⁠uncertain consumer spending, prompting price rises on Xbox hardware.

Last month, Microsoft reported that its gaming revenue fell around 9.5% in ‌the December quarter, and it recorded undisclosed impairment charges in the division.