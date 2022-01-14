Microsoft discontinues Xbox One, to only produce Xbox Series S/X consoles

Microsoft has announced that the company has stopped manufacturing its last-generation Xbox One gaming consoles. The company will only produce its current-gen Xbox Series S/X consoles now.

“To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020,” Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing, said The Verge.

The move makes sense for Microsoft which seems to be meeting demands for the $299 Xbox Series S in the UK and US. The company also pulled a similar move ahead of the Xbox Series X launch in 2020 by discontinuing the Xbox One X and Digital Xbox One S, also stopping the production of the Xbox One S by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, things took a very different turn at Sony after the company confirmed that it will continue production of the Sony PlayStation 4 consoles as getting your hands on a Sony PS5 continues to be very difficult.

As per reports, Sony had initially planned to end the production of the PS4 in 2021, but the ongoing shortages have pushed the company into producing about a million more PS4 units in 2022.

However, a report by The Verge points out that getting a new PS4 right now is not a walk in the park either. Many retailers don’t have PS4 units to sell, while Sony will sell just one unit per user at the original $299.99 price.