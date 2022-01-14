scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 14, 2022
Must Read

Microsoft discontinues Xbox One, to only produce Xbox Series S/X consoles

Microsoft has confirmed that it has stopped the manufacturing of the Xbox One and will solely focus on the production of newer consoles. Read more below.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
January 14, 2022 12:13:40 pm
microsoft, microsoft xbox one, xbox one, xbox series X, Xbox series S,Microsoft will only produce the newer Xbox Series S/X consoles. (Image Source: Microsoft)

Microsoft has announced that the company has stopped manufacturing its last-generation Xbox One gaming consoles. The company will only produce its current-gen Xbox Series S/X consoles now.

“To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020,” Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing, said The Verge.

In Premium Now |PlayStation 5 review: A hint of the future

The move makes sense for Microsoft which seems to be meeting demands for the $299 Xbox Series S in the UK and US. The company also pulled a similar move ahead of the Xbox Series X launch in 2020 by discontinuing the Xbox One X and Digital Xbox One S, also stopping the production of the Xbox One S by the end of the year.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meanwhile, things took a very different turn at Sony after the company confirmed that it will continue production of the Sony PlayStation 4 consoles as getting your hands on a Sony PS5 continues to be very difficult.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

As per reports, Sony had initially planned to end the production of the PS4 in 2021, but the ongoing shortages have pushed the company into producing about a million more PS4 units in 2022.

However, a report by The Verge points out that getting a new PS4 right now is not a walk in the park either. Many retailers don’t have PS4 units to sell, while Sony will sell just one unit per user at the original $299.99 price.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement