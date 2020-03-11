Microsoft confirms it is working with Reliance Jio to bring Project xCloud to India

Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service is a direct competitor to Google’s Stadia, which is yet to make any announcement regarding its India launch. (Image: AP) Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service is a direct competitor to Google’s Stadia, which is yet to make any announcement regarding its India launch. (Image: AP)

Microsoft has confirmed that it is working with Reliance Jio to bring its Project xCloud cloud gaming service to India. This might mean that the company will soon reveal the launch date for the service. Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani at Microsoft’s Future Decoded event in Mumbai said that Jio isn’t just working with Microsoft on services for startups but with xCloud as well.

Microsoft’s Project xCloud is the company’s cloud game streaming service in which it lets users play games anywhere, on their phones, tablets, PCs, TVs and more, streamed directly from Microsoft servers online.

Project xCloud has been slated for a 2020 India release, however, before this, no telecom partners were mentioned. The company is yet to reveal the launch date of the service.

The company in a statement to Mako Reactor said, “Yes, we confirmed the news of our intent to bring Project xCloud to Indian gamers with Reliance Jio as part of our Future Decoded event in Mumbai in late February.” “We announced this intention to come to India at X019 London in November, and will have more news soon on how and when this will play out for your local market,” it added.

Reliance Jio has been at the forefront of bringing new games and gaming services to India. To recall, it was the company that partnered with developers of Pokemon Go and PUBG Mobile for providing consumers with local Indian servers, thus enhancing the gameplay. It was also the company that officially brought the wildly popular Pokemon Go mobile game to India.

Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service is a direct competitor to Google’s Stadia, which is yet to make any announcement regarding its India launch. However, we expect Google to soon make an announcement regarding the same.

The company recommends users have an internet connection with 10Mbps down bandwidth and also a 5GHz connection if using Wi-Fi. Which is where Jio will promote its Jio Fiber service. It is not known if the service will be exclusive to Reliance Jio customers in India or will it be accessible by everyone, guess we will have to wait and watch.

