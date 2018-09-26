Microsoft brings mouse and keyboard support to Xbox One

Microsoft revealed that it is already working with various game studios to properly integrate mouse and keyboard experiences on the Xbox.

It’s official! Microsoft has confirmed that it will be adding keyboard and mouse support to the Xbox One. The new mouse and keyboard input feature will be rolling out to consumers registered under the Xbox Insider program in the coming weeks.

The company said that the free-to-play multiplayer game Warframe will be one of the first game titles to receive the new feature for Xbox Insiders to test out. The company will make the feature available to developers to implement inside of their games if they want to.

The company revealed that it is already working with various game studios to properly integrate mouse and keyboard experiences on the Xbox. They will be releasing details about all titles that will support a mouse and keyboard on November 10 during their Inside Xbox show.

Most of the wired and wireless keyboard and mice combos will work perfectly fine with the Xbox One. However, to ensure consumers have the best gaming experience, Microsoft has partnered with Razer to develop and release a new mouse and keyboard combo to take advantage of this new feature to the fullest. Not much about the combo pack is known as of yet, but, the company has said it will reveal more on November 10.

