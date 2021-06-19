Microsoft brings back Design Lab for Xbox Series X custom controllers

Microsoft is reintroducing its Design Lab program for Xbox Series X controllers. Xbox Design Lab was originally released in 2016. The service allows Xbox users to create personalized Xbox controllers according to their tastes and needs. The service will be available for the company’s next-gen Xbox Series X controllers.

These custom controllers will first be made available for gamers in the US, Canada and various European countries. The controllers will cost $69.99 (around Rs 5,200 in India) and will be available with different colour combinations to customize the device.

Microsoft says users will be able to customize their controllers with 18 different colours in almost every part of the controller like before. One can customize the colour schemes in bumpers, thumb sticks, the D-pad, and options for buttons.

If you wish to get engraving done, then you will be able to do the same for an extra $9.99. Microsoft says that the customs controllers will be delivered within 14 business days.

The Xbox Design Lab controllers are based on the Xbox Series X / S controllers. These controllers have limited tweaks when compared to the original Xbox One controller. The company has redesigned its newest controllers to fit a “wider range of people”.

The latest Xbox controller comes with a redesigned D-pad and a dedicated share button. As of now, the company has not announced when the service will be coming to India, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.