Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Microsoft completes Bethesda acquisition with promise of Xbox and PC exclusive games

Microsoft Xbox head Phil Spencer confirmed that Xbox and PC players will get exclusivity to some of the new titles made by the studio in the future

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
March 10, 2021 10:27:13 am
Bethesda will include some of its games to Xbox game pass

Microsoft announced that it has finalised the $7.5 billion deal to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks. The confirmation comes a day after the European Union approved the deal. Xbox head Phil Spencer announced the news on Twitter and wrote about it in a blogpost.

“This is the next step in building an industry-leading first party studios team, a commitment we have to our Xbox community,” says Microsoft’s gaming chief Phil Spencer. “With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players.”

Spencer confirmed that Xbox and PC players will get exclusivity to some of the new titles made by the studio in the future. These new titles may include the next edition of Elder Scrolls, Fallout and other games.

Along with Bethesda, the list of studios acquired by Microsoft includes id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios. The company now has 23 first-party studios.

Bethesda Softworks’ Vice President of PR and Marketing, Pete Hines revealed in a blogpost that there won’t be any major changes for now.

“First, let me say that we’re not making any landmark announcements or changes right now,” Hines said. “As we’ve all shared, the expectation is that Bethesda Softworks and our studios will continue as we have in the past, just with more support and resources than we’ve ever had before. Obviously, Game Pass has been an important initiative for Xbox, and we’ll be working on putting even more of our games into Game Pass than ever before. Beyond that? Stay tuned, we’re just getting started together.”

To recall, the plans for acquisition were first announced in September 2020, ahead of Xbox Series X’s launch. So far, there is no confirmation regarding the number of titles that will be included in Xbox game pass. The console-maker will reveal more in the video presentation about the recent series of events on Thursday.

