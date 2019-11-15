Microsoft announcing xCloud game streaming service coming in 2020

Microsoft at its XO19 event in London announced that it will launch its xCloud game streaming service sometime in 2020. At the event, it also dropped a number of new titles that will arrive on it and the existing Game Pass subscription.

Microsoft is currently testing its Game Pass subscription service on PC and at the event stated that it plans to launch the service in 2020. It seems as if the company will launch both its xCloud service and Game Pass for PC together in 2020. It also stated that it is yet to decide on a price for its xCloud game streaming service.

The company had announced earlier that xCloud gamers will get access to all the games currently available on Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription. Considering that Game Pass currently has over a hundred PC and console titles right now with more being added regularly, it is a really nice proposition for gamers.

At the event, the company also announced that it will soon start supporting new controllers in the xCloud preview, which would include Sony’s DualShock 4 controller. It also stated that new countries will soon be getting the preview of the service, which include Canada, India, Japan and Western Europe.

It also announced a number of new Game Pass titles which will be made available throughout 2020. These titles include Final Fantasy 7 through 15, Darksiders 3, Flight Simulator and more.

At XO19, Microsoft also showcased gameplay for upcoming games like Everwild, Tell Me Why and Age of Empires IV. All of these will launch sometime in 2020, however, the company did not provide us with a concrete launch date.

Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service will go head-on with Google’s Stadia, which is slated to launch next week. However, unlike xCloud, where you can access all of Game Pass games after purchasing the subscription and have your game purchases show up automatically, on Stadia you will have to separately purchase all of the games you want to play.