Wednesday, December 01, 2021
Michelin E-sports cup comes to India, registrations are now open

Michelin has announced a 'Gran Turismo' based cross-country E-Sports tournament in India.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
December 1, 2021 2:49:55 pm
Michelin's cross-country e-sports cup comes to India. (Image credit: Michelin)

Popular automobile servicing company, Michelin has launched an e-sports tournament in India. Titled, “Michelin Cup,” the event will be based on the new ‘Gran Turismo’ game and run from November 29 to December 18, 2021.

First debuted in the MENA region, last year, the racing tournament is now looking to expand its reach. The new edition will see thousands of participants from the MENA region, India, and South Africa, competing for a prize pool of $40,000 (about Rs 30 lakhs). The winner gets $20,000, followed by $15,000 for second place and $5000 for the third.

“After receiving an overwhelming response for our pilot edition in the MENA region, we decided to bring the experience to India,” said Manish Pandey, Commercial Director at Michelin India. “Michelin leads the industry in tire simulation and we hope gaming enthusiasts in India will enjoy the collaboration and help more gamers understand the critical role that Michelin play in optimizing vehicle performance.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The contest will be held on a two-week basis, where 12 finalists, selected from all three regions will race on one track during the grand finale on 18 December 2021. The participating countries are UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and India.

Registrations for week one have started on November 29 and will last until December 5, 2021. Second-week registrations open the very next day, ending on December 12, 2021. You can sign up for the cross-continent cup here.

Developed by Polyphony Digital, Gran Turismo is a racing simulation series that features a wide collection of real-life licensed cars. The game is known for its attention to vehicle detail, realistic lighting with ray tracing technology, and accurate driving physics that provide a highly immersive experience.

The studio is currently working on its latest installment, Gran Turismo 7, which will release on 4 March 2022, exclusively on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

