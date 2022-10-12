Among Us VR to Walking Dead: All the new games announced for Meta Quest 2

Meta — the parent company that owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Quest — held its annual Connect 2022 conference which puts an emphasis on the next generation of AR and VR products. While Meta showcased its upcoming mixed reality headset Quest Pro at the event, it also announced the release of new gaming titles coming to its older Quest 2 VR headset. It is not surprising to see Meta emphasise on VR gaming, given how the company is betting big on the Metaverse. Here’s a look at the new titles coming to Quest 2.

Among Us VR

The list is topped by quarantine-time-favourite ‘Among Us VR’. The release date is set for November 10. The game is not the regular title we’ve been playing on phones, consoles, and PCs. But this will be a whole new experience where you run around the spaceship seeing through the eyes of a crewmate (or an imposter), rather than the classic top-down view. And it’s not just the perspective – the graphics have been given a 3D spin too for more some really immersive gameplay.

Iron Man VR

Marvel fans can rejoice. Iron Man VR, which was only available on PlayStation VR (PSVR) so far, will finally be shedding its exclusivity and making its way to the Quest 2 on November 3. You obviously play as Tony Stark here, taking to the skies to face off against Ghost – a hacker with a massive drone army. The Quest 2’s Touch controllers control Iron Man’s repulsors and you’ve to fly around obstacles while also blasting to smithereens anything up to no good. Camouflage, the studio which is responsible for the game, is now a part of Oculus Studios, and that’s exactly why the PSVR exclusivity is coming to an end.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Meta had back in April that ‘The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution’ will release at the end of this year. At yesterday’s event, the release date was confirmed. The much-anticipated title is set to hit the Oculus Quest Store on December 1. A less-than-a-minute-long trailer showcases a range of weapons you’ll use to blast your way through various post-apocalyptic environments, trying to survive hordes of zombies. At the end of the video, a very ominous voice tells you that “wherever the Tourist goes, death ain’t far behind,” confirming that you’ll get to play as the “Tourist” once again.

Population: One Sandbox update

It’s not a new title but ‘Population: One’ is receiving such a major update. BigBox VR is adding a new Sandbox interface to the game that will let players build their own games and even worlds to play or share with other players, possibly like Minecraft and Roblox. There’s not a lot of information right now on how this new mode will work, but Meta promises that the “possibilities are only limited by your imagination.”

Behemoth

This last one–titled Behemoth– was a very vague announcement accompanied by a equally cryptic trailer. The new game comes from the same studio behind the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead game mentioned above. One can hardly see a thing in the video save for a Nordic environment. But judging from the game’s name, we are betting it’ll also have a bunch of giant monsters in it.