Meta launches Gaming Community challenge in India: Game of Tribes

Meta has launched its first-ever Gaming Community challenge in India to help build more active gaming groups on Facebook. Dubbed ‘Game of Tribes,’ the 5-month long challenge will pit the most engaging communities on Facebook to battle it out against each other to win prizes.

Once you have registered your gaming group, you can host tournaments, create live streams, upload highlight videos, and continuously engage with your community members to take your group to the top. The end goal here is to build the most active and thriving gaming community on the platform. Basically, it’s a battle royale between groups, where communities will be judged based on their impact, engagement, and traffic generation.

Completing a set of milestones will grant monthly rewards, mentions/tags from top gaming creators and companies on Facebook, and some other undisclosed perks. At the end of the challenge, the winning group will receive a Golden Trophy from Facebook and an opportunity to network with people within the larger games industry. Select group admins will be mentored by industry experts, attend masterclasses, and understand monetisation strategies.

The challenge will group communities into two sections – ‘Lit’ for groups that are less than a year old and ‘Legends’ for ones that are older than a year. Quite recently, the company had also launched an interactive PAC-MAN game where players could team up in groups of four to compete for the highest points.

“We are committed to growing the gaming ecosystem in the country and through Game of Tribes, we will offer connection and support to gaming communities looking to upgrade their skills and expand their gaming connections,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships India at Meta.

“In India, more than 20 million people were active members in Facebook gaming groups, between July and August this year and this is a unique opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to interact and learn from thousands of elite gaming groups, creators, community builders and build engaged gaming communities on Facebook,” he added.

You can register your gaming community for free by visiting the official Facebook Game of Tribes website.