Meet Pictonico, Nintendo’s new smartphone app that turns your photos into mini-games

Nintendo has a new smartphone app, and it’s something so weird that only the Japanese gaming giant could think of – and pull off. It’s called Pictonico, and the app lets you turn any photo of yours into fun mini games. Here’s how it works.

What is Pictonico?

Pictonico, as the name suggests, transforms photos taken with your smartphone into instant mini-games. The app has been co-developed with Intelligent Systems, the studio behind the WarioWare game series, which began in 2003 with the launch of WarioWare: Mega Microgame$ as a Game Boy Advance exclusive. Its unique sales pitch was simple: one cartridge packed with hundreds of games, each lasting no more than five seconds.