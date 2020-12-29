MediaTek and Jio to host Free Fire Gaming Masters tournament: Here are details

Indian telco Reliance Jio will collaborate with chipset manufacturer MediaTek to launch ‘Gaming Masters’, an eSports event for all the gaming enthusiasts in India. The event, which will last a period of 70 days will be hosted on JioGames and comes right after the conclusion of ‘India ka Gaming Champion’, the platform’s first gaming event. Gaming Masters will be hosted on Garena Free Fire, a popular Battle Royale shooting title. The tournament will feature prizes worth Rs 12.5 lakh.

Note that the Free Fire Gaming Masters tournament will be completely free for interested gamers. The platform will not charge any registration or participation fee. The competition will pit Indian gamers against each other in a battle of skill, teamwork and endurance in a virtual gaming arena. Non-participants will be able to watch the whole tournament and support their favourite players live on JioTV HD eSports channel, and on YouTube.

Garena Free Fire is a shooting Battle Royale game just like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile. It features a number of players who are put together on an ever-shrinking island. Players are left to find their own weapons and eliminate all opponents while making strategic use of their inventory and surroundings to emerge the last man standing. Garena Free Fire is available on both Android and iOS-based systems.

How to register for the Free Fire Gaming Masters tournament?

Registrations for the Free Fire Gaming Masters tournament will be held from December 29, 2020, to January 9, 2021. The tournament itself will be held from January 13, 2021, to March 7, 2021. While the tournament is hosted by Reliance Jio, the tournament is open to both Jio and non-Jio users. Interested gamers can get themselves registered on the JioGames website.