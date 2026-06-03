Marvel’s ‘Wolverine’ gets brutal new gameplay reveal; launch date confirmed at State of Play

Sony and Insomniac Games offered the biggest look yet at Marvel’s Wolverine during the latest State of Play presentation, revealing new gameplay footage, story details, characters, and the game’s release date.
The new gameplay trailer confirms that the action-adventure title will feature a darker and more violent tone than previous Marvel games from Insomniac. Players step into the shoes of James “Logan” Howlett, better known as Wolverine, in an original story focused on mutant survival.
The trailer introduces the Reavers, a cybernetically enhanced mercenary group capturing mutants on behalf of industrialist Bolivar Trask. Another major character revealed is Jean Grey, who joins Logan in the fight using her powerful telekinetic abilities.
According to Insomniac, mutants in this world are forced to live in hiding while humanity remains largely unaware of their existence. Logan is drawn back into Team X, a mutant task force serving as one of the last lines of defence against those hunting them.
Combat centres around Wolverine’s claws, brutal close-range attacks, and special moves called “Techniques”. Players can use abilities such as Tornado Spin and Bull Rush to overwhelm enemies. A Rage system also plays a key role, allowing Logan to unleash stronger attacks, activate his Healing Factor, and survive severe damage.
When Rage reaches its highest level, players can trigger Rage Tier 3, a powerful combat mode inspired by Marvel Comics’ Black, White & Blood series. The gameplay showcase also featured motorcycle chase sequences, vehicle combat, stealth takedowns, and large-scale battles against heavily armed enemies.
Jean Grey’s telekinetic powers can be combined with Wolverine’s attacks to perform devastating Critical Strikes, creating dynamic combat encounters throughout the campaign.
Insomniac also confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine will launch with a wide range of accessibility options for players with visual, auditory, cognitive, and motor disabilities.
It will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 15, 2026, with pre-orders now live.
The standard edition of the game is priced at $69.99, while a Digital Deluxe Edition includes exclusive suits, cosmetic claws, and additional Technique Points. Pre-order bonuses include the Classic Brown Suit, Reflective Claws, extra upgrade points, and PlayStation avatars featuring Wolverine, Jean Grey, Mystique, and Sabretooth.
The trailer ends with several teases, including a brief appearance from Sabretooth, hinting at bigger conflicts ahead as Wolverine’s story unfolds.