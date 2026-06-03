Marvel’s ‘Wolverine’ gets brutal new gameplay reveal; launch date confirmed at State of Play

Sony and Insomniac unveiled new gameplay footage featuring Wolverine’s signature claws, regenerative powers and a darker narrative centred on mutant survival. (Image: PlayStation)

Sony and Insomniac Games offered the biggest look yet at Marvel’s Wolverine during the latest State of Play presentation, revealing new gameplay footage, story details, characters, and the game’s release date.

The new gameplay trailer confirms that the action-adventure title will feature a darker and more violent tone than previous Marvel games from Insomniac. Players step into the shoes of James “Logan” Howlett, better known as Wolverine, in an original story focused on mutant survival.

The trailer introduces the Reavers, a cybernetically enhanced mercenary group capturing mutants on behalf of industrialist Bolivar Trask. Another major character revealed is Jean Grey, who joins Logan in the fight using her powerful telekinetic abilities.