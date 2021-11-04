scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Marvel’s Midnight Suns delayed to the second half of 2022

The additional time will be used by Firaxis Games to add more story elements, cinematics, and overall polish to the game.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
Updated: November 4, 2021 6:21:34 pm
'Marvel's Midnight Suns' delayed to the second half of 2022

Firaxis Games has pushed back the release window for their upcoming tactical role-playing game – Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Previously set to release in March 2022, the title is now eyeing a release window in the second half of 2022.

The announcement comes via a tweet, where the lead developers, Jake Solomon and Garth DeAngelis apologised for bearing bad news. It reads, “We decided to share that we’ve made the very tough decision to move our launch window to the second half of 2022. We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly.”

Also Read: |Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League new trailers revealed at DC FanDome

As disappointing as it sounds for fans, recent cases such as Cyberpunk 2077’s hot mess of bugs and glitches only goes on to highlight how important delays and ironing out of defects could be for any game, at launch. The additional months will be utilised by Firaxis Games to add more story elements, cinematics, and to make sure the game is well-optimised at launch. “Thank you for understanding – you are the best fans in the world.”, it concludes.

First announced back in August, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an upcoming card-based tactical RPG set in the darker, supernatural side of the Marvel Universe. Players will assume the role of “The Hunter,” an original customisable superhero created specifically for this game, and lead a pack of iconic heroes spanning from The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways and Midnight Sons, to put an end to Lilith, Mother of Demons. The game will let you pick your superpowers from a collection of over 40 different abilities, and will feature a turn-based combat system.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be out on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via both Steam and Epic Games Store.

