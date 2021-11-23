‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Spider-Man DLC gameplay revealed: Watch video

Square Enix has released gameplay footage for their much-anticipated addition to the ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ roster – Spider-Man. The video comes courtesy of IGN and sheds light on his abilities and details on his inclusion in the game.

Unlike previous DLC character additions, Spider-Man does not feature any story missions and is simply introduced into the game via short illustrated cutscenes. Any further backstory is conveyed through audio files, where the in-game emails and text messages are read aloud by him.

Besides his signature acrobatic hand-to-hand combat and web-slinging, you get three heroic abilities. The Web Bomb allows players to toss a sticky explosive onto the ground, which upon triggering entangles a group of enemies. The Spider-Drone, on the other hand, is a patrolling AI robot that hovers around you and shoots a web at any enemies in its radius.

Spider-Man’s ultimate ability is called the Wrecking Ball, and it basically involves a giant ball of webs (like a yarn), that can be used to smash onto the ground and deal devastating damage. The game also includes a Spidey-Sense feature where players will be notified of incoming damage via a squiggly animation around their heads.

The company had initially announced a special event – ‘With Great Power,’ though now it seems like a simple naming scheme for Spider-Man’s introduction. Additionally, players will get access to a four-player Raid mode, where they fight against Klaw, the ongoing enemy of Wakanda and its people.

In a conversation with IGN, Philippe Therien, Gameplay Director stated that he wanted to spend more time and energy on the Klaw Raid content. Since Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive character, he wanted to focus on the new game mode that will be available on every platform. “Spider-Man can play all the content, but then we release a piece of content that’s good on all platforms. Really that was a decision that’s been that way since the beginning,” he said.

Developed by Crystal Dynamics, Marvel’s Avengers is a superhero ensemble title that combines an original cinematic story with single-player and co-op gameplay. The game received mixed reviews upon release, due to its GaaS (Games as a Service) model that put content behind a paywall system. The company’s president Yosuke Matsuda called it a “disappointment” as well, during Square Enix’s 2021 Annual Report.

Spider-Man will be available to play in ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ starting 30 November 2021, exclusively on the PlayStation systems.