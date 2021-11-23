scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
MUST READ

‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Spider-Man DLC gameplay revealed: Watch video

Spider-Man’s movesets include a Web Bomb, a Spider-Drone and the Wrecking Ball ability that exerts devastating damage.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
Updated: November 23, 2021 3:03:29 pm
Spiderman Marvel Avengers game‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Spider-Man DLC gameplay revealed. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Square Enix has released gameplay footage for their much-anticipated addition to the ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ roster – Spider-Man. The video comes courtesy of IGN and sheds light on his abilities and details on his inclusion in the game.

Unlike previous DLC character additions, Spider-Man does not feature any story missions and is simply introduced into the game via short illustrated cutscenes. Any further backstory is conveyed through audio files, where the in-game emails and text messages are read aloud by him.

Besides his signature acrobatic hand-to-hand combat and web-slinging, you get three heroic abilities. The Web Bomb allows players to toss a sticky explosive onto the ground, which upon triggering entangles a group of enemies. The Spider-Drone, on the other hand, is a patrolling AI robot that hovers around you and shoots a web at any enemies in its radius.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Spider-Man’s ultimate ability is called the Wrecking Ball, and it basically involves a giant ball of webs (like a yarn), that can be used to smash onto the ground and deal devastating damage. The game also includes a Spidey-Sense feature where players will be notified of incoming damage via a squiggly animation around their heads.

Also Read: |‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ review: A vibrant explosion of mayhem

The company had initially announced a special event – ‘With Great Power,’ though now it seems like a simple naming scheme for Spider-Man’s introduction. Additionally, players will get access to a four-player Raid mode, where they fight against Klaw, the ongoing enemy of Wakanda and its people.

In a conversation with IGN, Philippe Therien, Gameplay Director stated that he wanted to spend more time and energy on the Klaw Raid content. Since Spider-Man is a PlayStation exclusive character, he wanted to focus on the new game mode that will be available on every platform. “Spider-Man can play all the content, but then we release a piece of content that’s good on all platforms. Really that was a decision that’s been that way since the beginning,” he said.

Also Read: |Rockstar apologises for GTA Trilogy mess, will offer original games to owners on PC

Developed by Crystal Dynamics, Marvel’s Avengers is a superhero ensemble title that combines an original cinematic story with single-player and co-op gameplay. The game received mixed reviews upon release, due to its GaaS (Games as a Service) model that put content behind a paywall system. The company’s president Yosuke Matsuda called it a “disappointment” as well, during Square Enix’s 2021 Annual Report.

Spider-Man will be available to play in ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ starting 30 November 2021, exclusively on the PlayStation systems.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 23: Latest News

Advertisement