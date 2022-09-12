scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Marvel World of Heroes is Niantic’s next big AR mobile game

Marvel World of Heroes will be developed by Niantic, a studio that brought us the likes of Pokemon Go and Ingress.

Marvel World of HeroesIt is scheduled to launch some time next year (Image Source: Niantic/YouTube )

At this year’s Disney D23 expo, Marvel announced a new game in partnership with Disney called Marvel World of Heroes. Developed by Niantic, the same studio that introduced us to the likes of Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom, Harry Potter Wizards Unite and Ingress, it looks like World of Heroes will be an Augmented Reality based title.

While details about the gameplay are sparse, the trailer suggests that players will be able to ‘create their own unique Super Hero identity and origin story. Similar to Pokemon Go, they will need to visit various places in the real world and fight crimes, complete superhero missions and interdimensional threats.

Like role-playing games, players will be able to level up their character equipment and abilities. It looks like Marvel World of Heroes will also let players team with other superheroes like Captain America, Wolverine and Spider-Man and battle against supervillains to save the universe. You can also try out different body types, gender expressions and customise outfits to your liking.

Also Read |Assassin’s Creed Mirage launch set for 2023: All you need to know

The developers also said that players will be able to travel to alternate realities in the Marvel Multiverse and interact and fight with other Marvel characters. Taking a look at past games developed by Niantic, it won’t be surprising to see various power classes and a co-op mode of some sort. Those interested can pre-register for Marvel World of Heroes on marvelwoh.com.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

Apart from Marvel World of Heroes, Disney and Marvel also announced a bunch of other games like Midnight Suns, a new title starring Captain America and Black Panther and a new detective mystery game called Tron Identity.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 04:12:23 pm
Next Story

KBC 14: Visually challenged contestant Aneri Arya says her favourite film is Amitabh Bachchan’s Black

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement