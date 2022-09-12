Marvel World of Heroes is Niantic’s next big AR mobile game

At this year’s Disney D23 expo, Marvel announced a new game in partnership with Disney called Marvel World of Heroes. Developed by Niantic, the same studio that introduced us to the likes of Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom, Harry Potter Wizards Unite and Ingress, it looks like World of Heroes will be an Augmented Reality based title.

While details about the gameplay are sparse, the trailer suggests that players will be able to ‘create their own unique Super Hero identity and origin story. Similar to Pokemon Go, they will need to visit various places in the real world and fight crimes, complete superhero missions and interdimensional threats.

Like role-playing games, players will be able to level up their character equipment and abilities. It looks like Marvel World of Heroes will also let players team with other superheroes like Captain America, Wolverine and Spider-Man and battle against supervillains to save the universe. You can also try out different body types, gender expressions and customise outfits to your liking.

The developers also said that players will be able to travel to alternate realities in the Marvel Multiverse and interact and fight with other Marvel characters. Taking a look at past games developed by Niantic, it won’t be surprising to see various power classes and a co-op mode of some sort. Those interested can pre-register for Marvel World of Heroes on marvelwoh.com.

Apart from Marvel World of Heroes, Disney and Marvel also announced a bunch of other games like Midnight Suns, a new title starring Captain America and Black Panther and a new detective mystery game called Tron Identity.