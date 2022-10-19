scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Marvel Snap now available for down on iOS, Android and PC

Here's everything you need to know about the recently launched card game called Marvel Snap.

Marvel SnapMarvel Snap is a card game. (Image Source: Marvel)

In a blog post, Marvel today announced the launch of Marvel Snap – a superpower card battle game available on both PC and mobile devices. Developed by Nuverse, Second Dinner and Marvel Entertainment, the game lets players assemble a team of heroes and villains before having to battle their way through the multiverse.

The goal of the game is to win two out of three locations by playing cards that have a higher total power value on the location than your opponent. With battles lasting up to three minutes, Marvel also launched a commercial for the game and partnered up with Samuel L. Jackson, who is known for his role as Nick Fury, the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D and founder of Avengers.

At launch, the game has more than 1,000 cards, many of which are fan-favourite heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe. Marvel says that the game is ‘super easy to pick up, but will take a lifetime for even the best players to master.’

Also Read |Samuel L Jackson returns as Nick Fury, is told he’s being replaced in MCU: ‘You think you can do as good of a job?’

For the game, Marvel created a new campaign with Samuel L, Jackson in partnership with ‘Mischief @ No Fixed Address’, where Nick Fury finds himself confronted by S.H.I.E.L.D. as a Marvel Snap fan claims his position as the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Marvel has also said they would release a dozen other videos like the aforementioned ones.

The studio says Marvel Snap brings together the 80-year history with original and beautiful illustrations from the world’s best creative artists. Marvel Snap is now available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Steam.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 05:00:02 pm
