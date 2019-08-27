Mario Kart Tour for iOS, Android launching on Sept 25: Here’s how to pre-order

Nintendo has just announced that its long-awaited Mario Kart Tour game for iOS and Android will be releasing on September 25. The game was originally slated to release back in March, but faced several delays.

Advertising

The game can now be pre-ordered on iOS and pre-registered on Android via their respective app stores. It is being made available as a free to download and play game. However, like all previous Nintendo mobile games, it will feature in-app payments.

Along with the release date announcement, the company also released a trailer, giving people a look at how the game will function. In the trailer, we can see Mario race other characters in a town setting.

Pre-registration for Mario Kart Tour is now available! For more details, please click here: https://t.co/loB3wf6eOv#MarioKartTour will be available on 9/25. We hope you’re looking forward to getting behind the wheel of this new game! pic.twitter.com/afPFp94iNi — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) August 27, 2019

Just like the normal Mario Kart version for Nintendo devices, players will be able to race the PC or their friends inside of the game. The game will feature powerups, Karts and all of the Mario World’s characters.

Also Read: Nintendo Switch Lite vs Switch: What are the differences?

Mario Kart Tour will follow Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing Pocket Camp and Dr Mario World. It will feature all of the courses that were present in previous games. The destinations will rotate every two weeks and it will also feature online leaderboards to compete with others.