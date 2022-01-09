Mario Kart 9 is reportedly in active development, features new twist

Mario Kart 9, the next instalment in Nintendo’s long-running racing franchise, is reportedly in “active development.” In a GamesIndustry.biz prediction feature, industry analyst Dr Serkan Toto shared that the game comes with a new twist and could be teased sometime this year.

“I am aware Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling very well on the Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in active development,” it reads. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe arrived on the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, and was itself a re-release of the 2014 Wii-U version. The new iteration does not seem surprising for the company, given it has the best-selling games on the Nintendo 3DS, Wii-U, and the Switch, closely followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo has been known for introducing some twists on its karting formula such as anti-gravity sections and the two-character driving in Mario Kart: Double Dash. Based on Toto’s statement we could expect to see a new one this year, albeit he never expanded on it further.

Fans online, however, have begun speculating on the twist, with one hoping that it borrows mechanics from F1 Race Stars to introduce a damage system.

Toto also touched upon Nintendo’s plans in the mobile division, claiming that the company could be releasing an established IP this year. “On mobile, Nintendo has been very silent since Mario Kart Tour’s launch in 2019, but I think 2022 is when we will see an established IP arriving on smart devices again,” he said.

It is worth noting that Serkan Toto has shared a number of predictions in the past, some of whichever came to fruition. As for the validity of these new claims, only time will tell. Additionally, recent rumours suggest that the untitled sequel to Breath of the Wild is in active development and should see a launch in November 2022. You can read more on that here.