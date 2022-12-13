scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Made in India video game Silly Royale now available on Google Play Pass

Silly Royale developers SuperGaming recently announced that the title is now available on the Google Play Pass.

Silly RoyaleSilly Royale now has more than 20 million players. (Image credit: Silly World, SuperGaming)
Silly Royale, also known as ‘Devil Amongst Us’ is an online multiplayer game with more than 20 million players worldwide. Developed by SuperGaming, a Pune-based studio, the title is now available on Google Play Pass.

It is an online multiplayer game which can be played with up to 12 people. Players can create customised avatars and get to play either as ‘Silly’ or the ‘Devil’. If you play as a Silly, you have to complete mini-tasks and hide from the Devil while those playing as the Devil will have to catch all players on the map.

Silly Royale developers also recently added a new game mode called ‘Silly Wars’, a 4v4 shooter mode for Silly Royale that offers short action-packed sessions.

“Silly Royale now has over 20 million players across the globe and we felt this would be the right time to bring it to Google Play Pass members,” said Christelle D’cruz,co-founder and General Manager at Silly Royale.

Launched earlier this year, the Google Play Pass lets users play games without ads and has more than one thousand games in its catalogue. Starting at Rs 99 per month, Google Play Pass subscribers will be able to play the game without ads and reward players with unlimited gems which they can use to unlock exclusive skins, pets and other rewards.

To give you a quick recap, SuperGaming is also behind Indus, a battle royale title set in an alternate universe where the Indus Valley civilization has advanced.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 08:24:40 pm
Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
