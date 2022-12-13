Made in India video game Silly Royale now available on Google Play Pass

Silly Royale, also known as ‘Devil Amongst Us’ is an online multiplayer game with more than 20 million players worldwide. Developed by SuperGaming, a Pune-based studio, the title is now available on Google Play Pass.

It is an online multiplayer game which can be played with up to 12 people. Players can create customised avatars and get to play either as ‘Silly’ or the ‘Devil’. If you play as a Silly, you have to complete mini-tasks and hide from the Devil while those playing as the Devil will have to catch all players on the map.

Silly Royale developers also recently added a new game mode called ‘Silly Wars’, a 4v4 shooter mode for Silly Royale that offers short action-packed sessions.

🚨@SillyRoyale🤝@GooglePlay Pass🚨#PlayPass subscribers can now: ✅ Play Silly Royale without ads.

✅ Get ♾ gems to use it to unlock exclusive character skins, pets, and rewards.

✅ Find out why over 20 million players ❤️ India’s best social game.#SillyRoyale #MadeInIndia pic.twitter.com/gBfPwQDkbu — SuperGaming (@SuperGamingNPC) December 13, 2022

“Silly Royale now has over 20 million players across the globe and we felt this would be the right time to bring it to Google Play Pass members,” said Christelle D’cruz,co-founder and General Manager at Silly Royale.

Launched earlier this year, the Google Play Pass lets users play games without ads and has more than one thousand games in its catalogue. Starting at Rs 99 per month, Google Play Pass subscribers will be able to play the game without ads and reward players with unlimited gems which they can use to unlock exclusive skins, pets and other rewards.

To give you a quick recap, SuperGaming is also behind Indus, a battle royale title set in an alternate universe where the Indus Valley civilization has advanced.