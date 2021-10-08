MaskGun, a made-in-India shooter game, has crossed 50 million players

Battlegrounds Mobile India has some competition, and this time it is from a homegrown player, which actually launched way back in 2019. MaskGun, which is an India-based first-person shooter (FPS) game, has managed to cross 50 million users. This is a rare achievement for a game that has been created in India, especially since it has not seen the kind of hype that others like FAU:G have seen in the past.

The title has been developed by India’s SuperGaming, which is based in Pune. To celebrate the achievement, MaskGun is set to offer 50 hours of double XP and gold in-game this weekend for the first time ever.

“When we launched MaskGun we never expected to have the impact it did and the outpouring of love from the MaskGun family has inspired us to be better. Their support has made the journey to 50 million — and beyond — all worth the while. In the weeks to come, we’ll be highlighting these community heroes as our way of celebrating their stories that our game has been fortunate to play host to in some small way,” Roby John, CEO and co-founder said in a press statement.

The multiplayer shooter game is available on both Android and iOS devices, and the company says more than 56 million users are playing the game and the company has managed to get a strong global and Indian audience. In an earlier interview to MakoReactor, the company’s CEO Roby John had revealed that post the PUBG Mobile ban in 2020, they had seen a jump in their Indian audience to nearly 40-45 per cent.

This is an online multiplayer game. The game which was launched in January 2019 runs on the June Engine and is entirely built by the team in Pune, India.

According to an official statement, MaskGun has seen players fire more than 46.7 billion bullets, which has resulted in over 4.6 billion kills in the game. Additionally, 542 million of the kills are headshot kills, since MaskGun was first available. The game has a vocal community of over 1.3 million clans with a grand total of 23 million in-game hours.