Made-in-India game MaskGun surpasses 60 million players

Pune-based studio, SuperGaming has revealed that its multiplayer shooter MaskGun has now crossed the milestone of 60 million players. The title celebrates its third-year anniversary this week, and in celebration has brought a new game mode and cosmetics.

As part of the update, MaskGun is introducing a 1v1 mode, where players select weapons at the start of the match and square of against their opponent. Currently, there are only three weapon choices to pick from – an assault rifle, shotgun, and sniper rifle.

The mode can be accessed through the Rumble section and has a competitive edge to it, where winning the fights rewards you with Gold (in-game) currency to purchase new cosmetics.

The game is also adding new agents namely Plushie, Citrus, and Aeon-B as part of the roster, and has completely revamped the user interface, aimed at smoother performance. New weapon and character skins inspired by the Netflix show, Squid Game are included as well, and can be accessed from the in-game shop. The company had previously released a Squid Game inspired game mode for their social multiplayer title, Silly Royale.

“The MaskGun anniversary update is our biggest one yet. 1v1 in particular has been the most requested feature from the community. It aims to be a test of true skill to show off the best talent from MaskGun’s 60 million-plus players as there won’t be a team to make up for your lapses or carry you in a match,” said Roby John, CEO and co-founder at SuperGaming.

The studio is currently deep in development on their upcoming battle royale game, Indus, which is expected to be released later this year. In August 2021, they had raised $5.5 million in Series A funding to expand its team and boost development.

MaskGun is available to download for free on Android and iOS devices.