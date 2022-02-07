scorecardresearch
Monday, February 07, 2022
Made-in-India battle royale game Indus reveals story and tech details

Indus is scheduled to launch sometime this year, on mobile, consoles, and Windows PC.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
Updated: February 7, 2022 4:44:45 pm
indus, supergaming indus,Made-in-India battle royale game Indus reveals new details. (Image credit: SuperGaming)

Pune-based game studio, SuperGaming has revealed some new information on their upcoming battle royale title, Indus. The game is set to release sometime this year and will be available on mobile, consoles, and Windows PC.

The company had previously released a splash screen for the game, suggesting a futuristic theme with architecture based on Indian culture. “The hope is to draw on our deep lore to create a world that’s distinct but relatable, complete with guns and gameplay systems you’d expect – with a few surprises we plan on revealing down the line,” said CEO Roby John in a press release.

The story aspect of Indus puts you in the shoes of a Mythwalker, a hired mercenary working for the COVEN – an intergalactic syndicate who has discovered an advanced world called Indus. It is a mythical land, untouched by explorers, and is home to Cosmium, a life-changing natural wealth.

The premise is quite similar to Dune (book and movie), where the rare natural born resource has caught the attention of a top organisation – in this case, the COVEN, who are looking to mine and harvest it for selfish needs.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The multiplayer battle royale segment, however, takes place in one of the ever-changing island maps called Virlok. Like most shooters out in the market, players can expect to find and use assault rifles, hand cannons, and snipers to stay afloat among the other survivors. In fact, the company had also released concept art for Ashvini, the double-barrel, burst-fire sniper on their official Discord server.

Also Read: |Dying Light 2 review: Dropkicking zombies is still fun

Indus will be free-to-play from launch day and feature a similar monetisation model as other live service games, where you could purchase cosmetics and other items from the in-app store. The team is currently deep in development, and hence, have yet to determine progression mechanics such as battle pass and the general levelling system.

Indus runs on Unity as the base engine with an in-house “sandbox shooter tech stack” called the Indus Engine. “- working with Unity, it’s significantly easier and faster to target mobile devices because of its feature set, toolchain, and relatively lighter runtime footprint compared to some other commercially available game engines,” reads the blog post.

Currently, SuperGaming has not locked in the minimum requirements to play Indus on any of the systems, though they have assured smooth sailing on most modern devices.

