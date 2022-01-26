Made-in-India battle royale game ‘Indus’ gets release window

Pune-based game studio, SuperGaming has finally announced their upcoming battle royale title, Indus. The game is scheduled to launch sometime this year, and is making its way onto mobile, consoles, and Windows PC.

Not much has been revealed about the game, except for a splash screen that has been plastered onto their website for quite some time. It does seem futuristic, though according to the developers and the screenshot, is loaded with tidbits and architecture based on Indian culture. There seems to be a lore element as well, though it is not clear how they intend to apply it.

PUBG and Fortnite introduce new seasons and challenges based on a theme – which in turn, loosely ties to a quote-unquote story. Games like Overwatch, on the other hand, release digital comic books and short films to introduce new characters and build upon the existing lore.

“And though you might wonder if the objective of building Indus as a battle royale was to capitalise on the hype surrounding the genre, that’s not true. Rather, the decision to make a battle royale game was logical given that our last two games – MaskGun and Silly Royale focus on social and multiplayer interactions,” reads the press release.

For Indus, SuperGaming built a “brand new tech platform” from scratch and intent to support it post-launch with patches and events. The title is currently in deep development, and further updates on the same will be revealed shortly.

Earlier this week, the company revealed that its multiplayer mobile FPS, MaskGun had crossed the milestone of 60 million players. As part of the celebration, they announced a new 1v1 mode, a new set of agents/operators, and cosmetics – some of which were inspired by the popular Netflix series, Squid Game.