5 Made in India Android games you should definitely try

In the previous few months, the demand for homegrown has increased exponentially with the growing anti-China sentiment in the nation. Not just apps, people are looking for Indian-origin alternatives to games on their Android smartphones as well and willing to give it a try. There have been few ‘made in India’ games that have over a million downloads or have impressed the critics as well. Some of these apps have also gained from the lockdown imposed by the government due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s a look at five Indian games available on Android which you may like to try.

Real Cricket

Cricket is not just a sport in India but a religion. Most of the population knows the basic rules of the game and doesn’t mind picking up the bat or ball every once in a while. There are several cricket games available. However, Real Cricket is one game that has grown over the years. Owned by Nautilus mobile, Real Cricket is a game that has won several awards including ‘People’s Choice Game Of The Year – 2014’, ‘India Gaming Week Sports & Debut game of the year – 2015’ and others.

Real Cricket 20, the latest edition of the franchise has more than 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.1 on Google Play Store. It takes 423MB of your smartphone’s storage. The game lets you play in online and offline modes. It offers female commentary, two players vs two players online mode, and also features like Ultraedge and Hotspot. There are even different celebrations available like Kesrick Williams’ salute or the dab celebration. From the shortest format of the game to the longest, Real Cricket allows you to take on any challenge.

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands was developed by Himanshu Manwani and Govardhan Gosavi of Xigma games. It is free to play for the first six days but in order to play the full version of the game, you have to pay four dollars (Rs 300 approximately). The critically-acclaimed game won several awards like ‘Google Play Best of 2019 winner for Best Indie 2019’, ‘Best Indie Game of the Year IGDC: 2018’, and others.

The game allows you to build your own settlement, manage workers, resources, and survive monster attacks during the night. The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands is a game that will have your attention for a long time. Also, the strategy game looks beautiful because of its well-crafted landscapes. The 90MB game has been downloaded by more than one million users despite its price tag and has a rating of 4.1.

Indian Airforce: A Cut Above

Launched in 2019, Indian Airforce: A Cut Above is a game that lets the user play the roles of an IAS officer. The graphics look decent for the 349MB of space it takes on the storage. The game revolves around a pilot, Abhinandan. It pays a tribute to the pilot who was captured by Pakistan soldiers after his MiG-21 was shot down in the aftermath of Balakot airstrike. You start by learning how to fly followed by 10 missions with different objectives. The engaging simulation game has over one million downloads on Google Play Store and a rating of 4.7.

Ludo King

Ludo King emerged as a saviour for people who were trying to make the most of the lockdown by playing the old school board game, Ludo on their smartphone. The app not only lets you play Ludo but converse with your friends as well with stickers, default expressions and in-game chat. Many of you would have shared screenshots or sharing the result of the game on their Facebook, Instagram stories tagging your friends.

The 50MB game by Gametion Technologies Pvt Ltd has over 100 million downloads and a user rating of 4.2. As the game takes much less space than other others, it can be played on almost every entry-level smartphone.

Parking Frenzy

Parking Frenzy 2.0 3D game is a low-graphics simulation game in which you have to drive through narrow lanes, obstacles to reaching the parking spot, or complete mission in time which is pretty much you do in India all the time. The game is diverse and has 75 levels of city driving and 25 challenges. You can choose from 15 different cars to drive. Parking Frenzy takes 75MB of your smartphone’s internal storage, has over one million downloads and a rating of 4.3.

