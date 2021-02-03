JeySynethsis partners with Square Enix for Ludo Zenith; game up for pre-registrations on Play Store

‘Ludo Zenith’, an adaptation of the popular board game is now open for pre-registrations on the Google Play Store. Pune-based JetSynthesis announced the game in partnership with Japanese gaming giant Square Enix. The company did not reveal the exact launch date of the game but it will be available for download later this month.

Users who pre-register for the game will get 10 high-return and high-risk special dice awards once Ludo Zenith is live. The game is currently available for pre-registrations only on Android smartphones. The game will also be made available on the App store.

Ludo Zenith is not a regular Ludo game as it has several tweaks to it in order to make it more engaging. In a video of gameplay posted on Instagram by India’s vice-captain in the longest format Ajinkya Rahane, the game will have different characters including rabbit, turtle and rhino, which will have different abilities. This will make the game more strategy-oriented more than just rolling the dice.

Players will be able to play Ludo Zenith online and they can compete for trophies both nationwide and worldwide which will help them move up on Ludo Pyramid.

With Ludo Zenith, JetSynthesys is looking to ride the success of the game during the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic as the number of casual gamers increased exponentially. The Indian company also has games like Ludo Game: Super Ludo, Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and WWE Racing Showdown under its belt.

So far, the gameplay video shows only one vs one mode. It will be interesting to see how the game fares once released or whether there is a multiplayer game mode available as well.