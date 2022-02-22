Lost Ark to not increase European server capacity

Developer Smilegate has confirmed that it will not be increasing the server capacity for Lost Ark in the Central European region. Following its release in the Western countries earlier this month, players in Europe have been struggling with long queue times.

To help compensate for the increasing load, earlier this week, publisher Amazon Games set up a new region called Europe West, though it warned players that the server would merely reduce, not eliminate the long matchmaking times. Players choosing the European West region prior to launching are much less likely to experience long queues.

However, it seems like the new servers have grown to full capacity now, and unfortunately, there is no way to increase the count. “We know that players are still experiencing long queues in Europe,” reads the blog post. “Adding more servers is not possible based on the complexity of all the systems that need to work together.”

The company currently has no plans to further expand the server capacity or regions, and urges players to continue queuing on the newly released Europe West option. In an attempt to lure players into less populated servers, Smilegate is offering Founders Packs (in-game rewards), though it has not had any effect on the long matchmaking times.

Amazon Games is also exploring different options to help with the increasing server load such as the Server Transfer functionality, though it does not currently exist in Lost Ark. The service just rolled out in Korea, requires weekly maintenance, and has no support for cross-region play. “- it is not a viable option at this point for the western version – but we will not rest until we’ve exhausted all options,” the post reads.

There is also the Power Pass functionality, which could help players transfer to new regions instantly, However, the feature is only available to players above level 50 in-game, and will not work on new players – who are the prime reason for the servers hitting maximum capacity. The team is currently focused on fixing matchmaking and server errors, which will require an entirely new build and some downtime. Further updates will be posted down the line.

Developed by Smilegate, Lost Ark is a top-down, free-to-play MMORPG (massively-multiplayer online role-playing game) in the veins of the classic Diablo games. Players step into the vast, fictional world of Arkesia and are free to explore the seven continents and seas to learn about the in-game culture, fight mythical beasts, and search for lost treasures.

Players can create their own custom character by picking from 15 classes – from appearance, weapons, skills, and more, and team up with others online to complete quests. The game was originally released in December 2019, but was locked to regions like Russia and Japan. Seeing the steady growth, Amazon Games acquired the rights and published it in the west, taking the player count to 1.3 million, last week.

Lost Ark is listed as the second-most played game on Steam, and is currently not available to play in India.