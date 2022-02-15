Lost Ark is second most played game on Steam: Everything to know about it

Live streaming platform Twitch is the best place to keep up with gaming trends. And the latest game to set Twitch’s category charts on fire is Lost Ark. The massively-multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) went free-to-play recently. Post that, its player count on the gaming platform Steam has also soared to great heights, taking the second spot with 1.3 million concurrent players. But what is Lost Ark, and why is everyone hyped about it? We take a quick look below.

What is Lost Ark?

Contrary to what its Steam page might lead you to believe, Lost Ark is not exactly a new launch. Developed by South Korean video game developer Smilegate, the game was originally released in December 2019, but it was locked to regions like Russia and Japan. Still, the dark fantasy game saw steady growth in player base and it caught the attention of industry giant Amazon Studios, which then acquired rights and published it for the Western markets. Since then numbers skyrocketed instantly.

Lost Ark is an isometric, top-down action role-playing game (RPG) in the veins of the classic Diablo games. Once you step into the vast, vibrant world of Arkesia, the game sets you free to explore the seven continents and seas to learn about cultures, face mythical beasts, and seek out lost treasures. It has got everything you can expect from the dark fantasy genre – deep lore, flawed characters with stories to tell, and a range of epic quests to partake in.

Lost Ark offers a choice of 15 playable classes, each with its own unique perks and abilities.

It offers 15 playable classes, which you can pick at the beginning of your journey, giving you a set appearance, skills, weapons tailored to your physical build and gender. You can then team up with other players on the server and complete varied missions to earn XP (experience points) or loot for upgrades that help during battles. Going solo is equally fun as you get to experience the cinematic story-driven campaign – all for free.

For comparison, games like World of Warcraft tend to lock certain quests behind a levelling system. So you need to reach at least level 25 before getting into the relevant portions of the game. Plus it is locked behind a monthly subscription plan. But Lost Ark puts no such restrictions on what you can do in the world. The game lets you team up with a high-level partner and fight demons and orcs that are way beyond your skill. If you die, that’s entirely on you.

Why is Lost Ark popular?

One thing that’s driving popularity is the nostalgia factor. As mentioned earlier, the gameplay feels identical to the Diablo series, where you click to move around and attack incoming enemies, pick up loot on the run, and sort supplies through a detailed inventory management system. You could even trade items with other players, gang up on difficult bosses, and perform a multitude of combo attacks to make the fights easy for you.

The combat in Lost Ark has no restrictions and lets you team up with multiple online players to achieve your goal.

You could be severely below the required level, dealing damage in measly triple digits, but the earned special loot is shared equally between each player. In simple terms, it lets you leech off others to reach higher levels.

Side activities are generously distributed, letting you take occasional breaks like fishing, hunting, logging, foraging, mining, crafting new weapons and equipment, and even building your own settlements. You could customise your character’s look any time and even play around with new skills to see what fits best for you. Once you reach that sweet level 50 though, the game expands further – letting you explore dungeons, take part in raids, and special quests tied to the story.

Feel free to test out new spells and abilities in your free time. Figure out the best for your character.

Lost Ark can be played for free from start to finish. But, if you’re struggling, you can purchase ‘Founder Packs’ that grant special items that help you level up your characters faster. The cheapest option is the Apprentice Pack – priced at $19.99, granting plenty of silver, tools, and a 30 Day Crystalline Auro to assist you in your journey.

There is an Explorer Pack as well, offering a selection of companion pets, a horse for traversal, and everything in the base variant. This is listed for $34.99.

Lost Ark availability in India

Sadly, Lost Ark is not available to play in India at the moment, and there are plenty of reasons why it may not either. The market for an MMORPG (massively-multiplayer online role-playing game) in the country is significantly low. Sure, there are people who actively play titles like Dota 2 and League of Legends – two of the most popular MMOs. But, when you combine it with another genre, in this case, an RPG, it is hard to see the scope.

Plus, India is primarily a mobile gaming market, as more users have smartphones than high-end computers or laptops. Lost Ark is limited to PCs right now. So it is unlikely to enjoy the popularity of mobile-only games such as PUBG: New State or Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Of course, there is a certain percentage of audience in India who will be interested in playing Lost Ark. These include people who actively watch top Twitch streamers and keep up with the changing trends. For now, there’s no word on if and when the Lost Ark will make it to India. But there’s no doubt that PC gaming fans in India who love multiplayer games without a focus on storyline are missing out on a huge trend.