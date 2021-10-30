Little Devil Inside Gameplay trailer revealed: Watch video

Neostream has released a new gameplay trailer for their much-anticipated, semi-open-world RPG title – Little Devil Inside, as part of PlayStation’s State of Play event. The game, first showcased at the PS5: Future of Gaming event last year had garnered a ton of attention owing to its unique origami-like art style and stunning visuals.

This new trailer, however, is focused more on the intricate gameplay details that add to the immersion and bring some new mechanics to the table.

The trailer starts out with our googly-eyed knight in shining armour Billy, as he sets out on a mission to meet Professor Vincent, via a train ride that feels uncomfortably long. This is intentional, as stated by the developers in the official PlayStation blog post so that players could fully absorb the vast world elements and the vibrant atmosphere surrounding them.

Normally, such sequences would be handled via a fast travel mechanic. However, Neostream’s approach seems to be adding some fun elements to the idea of travelling between distant locations. One such element is the tilt-shift camera effect, using which you can switch between a third-person view and a dynamic overview of the world map.

Additionally, characters on the overview map appear as miniature Matryoshka dolls, which adds to the effect of playing with handmade toys and miniature models. And this is the kind of aesthetic this game is going for.

The trailer also touches upon interactions within the world. We can open up our inventory to access important mission items, food, and crafting materials. And during travel, we can engage with various people to buy supplies or ask for directions.

As we make our way towards our destination, we encounter a flock of sheep blocking the road, which is just one of the many in-game events we’ll be coming across. Some of which are forced, but in most cases, you will have the option to engage or not. Free-roaming is also a viable option.

As the trailer progresses to the end, we reach a haunted mansion to finish our task, only to be met with a giant sea monster stuck inside a swimming pool. Ever since leaving that mansion, Billy’s life seems to have turned upside down, as we see him battling hordes of strange-looking mystical creatures and monsters from period folktales.

Besides the hack and slash mechanic, the game also lets you grapple your enemies and throw them around, which seems like a whole lot of fun. Survival instincts such as fishing, deep-sea diving, rappelling, patching up your wounds, and using animals for transportation also play a key role in this immersive adventure title.

Originally pledged as a Kickstarter campaign, Neostream’s “Little Devil Inside” seems to have come a long way from being just another indie title to an in-demand game that will now be released all across the current and next-gen consoles and Windows PC. As of now, there is no release date for this title.