‘Lies of P’ gameplay teaser released: Watch video

South Korean developer Round 8 has released a pre-alpha gameplay teaser for ‘Lies of P’, a new Souls-like action RPG that’s inspired by the classic tale of Pinocchio. The title, which is still in development, is eyeing a release sometime in 2023 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

The teaser introduces us to the bleak, gothic city of Krat that seems to have been overtaken by living dolls. Awakened by our maker’s voice, we take control of our long-nosed protagonist, Pinocchio, and set into the blood-covered streets at night to reverse the calamity that has befallen the city.

The tone of this game is extremely souls-like, as evident by the ominous visuals, fast-paced hack-and-slash combat, and ingenious boss designs. Besides upgrades, it also features a weapon-making system where you can combine them in multiple ways to create something new and more powerful.

Additionally, you have spells that can be used for immunity against certain attacks, breaking something open, and cast fire damage on your enemies. Parries and counter-attacks also seem to be really responsive, with Pinocchio’s mechanical arm serving as an additional tool to help grapple enemies.

The special skill system in Lies of P will let you swap out Pinocchio’s body parts to earn new skills and leverage in battle. Some of those enhancements can provide other useful features, such as exploration. In terms of narrative, players will have a dialogue choice system where missions play out depending on how you “lie”. These choices will then affect how the story ends.

For pre-alpha footage, Round 8’s dark fantasy spin on the classic children’s tale looks gorgeous and quite identical to ‘Bloodborne’ in many ways. Any further updates on the same should be revealed later this month during the G-STAR 2021 game show.