Legendary Rayquaza back on Pokemon Go, catch it before it leaves

Pokemon Go is getting legendary Pokemon Rayquaza for a limited time, according to an announcement by Niantic. It is a dragon and flying type pokemon, just like Charizard, but it is much more powerful and therefore sought after.

Rayquaza will be made available to players in five-star raids starting July 31 at 1:30 am IST till September 2, 1:30 am IST. Niantic, the developers of Pokemon Go, announced the arrival of Rayquaza via their YouTube channel in a video of the Pokemon flying to planet Earth from the Space.

This is not the normal version of the Pokemon, instead is the rare Shiny variant of it. It is recommended that if you want to catch the Pokemon, then get to work. Try finding it in raids before it is gone. Seeing the pattern of limited time Pokemon, it might never be made available in the game ever again.

To catch Rayquaza we recommend that you have the right composition of ice type Pokemon in your team, due to Rayquaza being weak against ice attacks. The right team with high levels can help you easily get hold of it and even if you don’t want it, defeat it.

If you don’t have that many ice type Pokemon, you can also assemble your team with rock, dragon and fairy type Pokemon as they are also effective.

Niantic has also announced that it is increasing the Pokemon storage from 2,000 to 2,500. The company recently also announced its Pokemon Championships, and these are open to any player for participation. One of the registered users will also stand a chance to get to play in the first-ever Pokémon Invitational Tournament.