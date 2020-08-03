Riot Games to hold League of Legends World Championship in Shanghai, starting Sept 25

This will be the 10th edition of League of Legends World Championship (Source: Riot Games) This will be the 10th edition of League of Legends World Championship (Source: Riot Games)

After several esports tournaments got postponed or cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, Riot Games has announced that it will be hosting its League of Legends 10th World Championship 2020 at Pudong Soccer Stadium, Shanghai from September 25 to October 31.

The California-based company chose just one venue to host the mega event to help them keep a close watch on the proceedings amidst the crisis due to Covid-19 and reduce the risk of players, staff contracting the virus.

“We continue to use the guidance from various health organizations and local and national authorities to prioritize safety for our players, fans, and everyone involved with bringing Worlds 2020 to life,” Riot said in a statement.

Riot Games also said that they will follow “local guidelines” to decide whether to allow physical attendance of an audience for the final of the tournament. The stadium has a capacity of 33,000 people. However, the number of people attending the event will be much lesser due to social distancing rules even if an audience is allowed. All the early stages of the tournament will have a virtual audience witnessing the event. Riot Games is also working towards creating a virtual fan experience for the World Championship event.

For this edition of the esports tournament, the number of teams participating has been increased from 16 to 24. The teams are expected to arrive at least two weeks before the tournament to comply with the local guidelines.

So far, Riot has not given out specifics of the precautionary measures that will be taken during the mega event. Earlier this year, the Chinese Legends of Legends Pro league suspended the tournament and shifted it online due to the Covid-19 scare. Evo 2020 was also shifted online and its lineup was changed as well. Tournaments of titles like PUBG, DOTA 2, Counter Strike, Tekken were also cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

