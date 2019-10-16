League of Legends Wild Rift coming to mobiles, consoles in 2020

League of Legends is one of the most popular online multiplayer game currently available on PCs. The game is currently celebrating its 10th year anniversary at which it has announced that a new League of Legends Wild Rift game will soon be coming to mobile and consoles.

League of Legends Wild Rift will feature identical gameplay to its PC counterpart with tweaked controls and features to better accommodate the new platforms. The game will now consist of a new twin-stick control scheme, a new map and shorter matches.

Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends in a statement said that Wild Rift will not be a port of League of Legends instead, it will be a new game built from scratch to provide players with a legitimate League of Legends experience.

Riot will be launching Wild Rift in 2020. The game is currently available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store, it is yet unknown when the game will be made available on console or iOS.

Other than this Riot is also working on developing a number of new games which will be released next year. All of the new games will be set in the League of Legends universe, apart from one, named ‘Project A’. These new games will include a card game, a fighting game, multiplayer online battle arena game, open-world game and an esports simulator.

Project A will be a separate tactical shooter title, similar to the Call of Duty franchise and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. This new game will be set on Earth and not in the League of Legends universe.