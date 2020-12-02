Krikey is a new augmented reality game backed by Jio that lets you fight monsters with arrows

Krikey requires for the players to use augmented reality weapons like arrow, chakra, lightning and fire bolts, to battle through the different levels of the game. (Image: Krikey)

Krikey Inc has launched a new augmented reality game, called Krikey in collaboration with Reliance Jio. With the launch of the new Krikey app, players can use their mobile phone cameras to “step into the action-adventure story of Yaatra and join the quest to defeat a monster army.” The game is now available on both iOS and Android via their respective app stores, free of cost.

The game requires for the players to use augmented reality weapons like arrow, chakra, lightning and fire bolts, to battle through the different levels of the game. It also has a digital training ground where players can practice their bow and arrow skills before playing

The game allows players to choose and share personalized videos of the gameplay with friends and also allows them to see gameplay videos posted by other users.

Reliance Jio customers playing the game will get exclusive benefits including a custom 3D Avatar feature, complementary gameplay tokens that will allow then to unlock additional weapons and powers, and access to special game levels.

“Krikey will inspire a generation of Indians to embrace Augmented Reality. Our vision is to bring the best experiences from across the world to India and the introduction of Yaatra is a step in that direction. Augmented Reality gaming takes the user into a world of its own, and we invite every Jio and non-Jio user to experience AR through Yaatra,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.

“Our vision with Krikey is to bring together inspiration and reality in an immersive way. With augmented reality, we are able to bring fantasy worlds into your home, straight through the window of your mobile phone,” said Jhanvi and Ketaki Shriram, Krikey Founders.

