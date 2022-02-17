scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Krafton unveils BGMI Esports 2022 roadmap for India

The schedule features four tournaments with a total prize pool amounting to Rs 4 crores; registrations begin end of February, 2022.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 17, 2022 2:41:45 pm
BGMI, battlegrounds mobile india esports 2022,Krafton unveils BGMI Esports 2022 roadmap for India. (Image credit: Krafton)

South Korean developer Krafton has unveiled its 2022 Esports roadmap for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). The schedule features four tournaments, with cash prizes amounting to Rs 4 crores and other rewards.

Last year, BGMI recorded over 600,000 app registrations and 200 million-plus views across YouTube and Facebook Gaming. Seeing the growth and potential rising stars, the company has announced a series of Esports tournaments namely:

*BMOC – Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge – Rs 1 crore

*BMPS – Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 – Rs 2 crores

*BMIS – Battlegrounds Mobile India Series – Rs 1 crore

*BMPS – Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2 – Rs 2 crores

“Krafton remains committed to the development of the esports ecosystem in India, and in 2022, we will continue to provide a platform to players across the spectrum, be it pro-level or simply gaming enthusiasts via a range of tournaments and thoughtfully curated experiences,” said Minu Lee, Head of BGMI, Krafton.

Free Fire banned in India: 'Working to address this situation,' says Garena

“With more and more talent emerging, and the esports ecosystem growing exponentially in India, we look forward to hosting these tournaments that promise to be intensely competitive and full of nail-biting game moments. We are steadfast to provide a global platform for these players to showcase and harness their skills”

Currently, there is no concrete date for when these tournaments begin, but registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) start at the end of February, with in-game qualifiers being set for March-end.

A prize pool of Rs 2 crore has been announced for Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 and Season 2, each of which will be followed by the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series. The 2 crore point also marks the highest prize pool for any Esport event in India.

