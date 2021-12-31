Krafton says Battlegrounds Mobile India login error fixed

Developer Krafton has confirmed that the login error that users faced with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been fixed. The users started experiencing problems in logging in from the night of December 29, though the issue did not impact all players. Krafton did not reveal what percentage of players were impacted by the problem, though it had acknowledged this in a post on the website.

They reported that players facing this login issue are getting an error stating “Server authentication error. Login failed.” Players are being asked to login in, now that the issue has been fixed. However, the company has not exactly given details on what caused the problem. Further, this was not a server-wide problem.

In related news, Krafton had earlier announced that it will ban devices by players who are cheating in the game. The device ban is applicable starting December 24. The company had earlier announced account bans for those who were using hacking in-game features. But since these players could easily create another account and use those same tactics, it has decided to extend to device bans, which are much harder to circumvent, unless of course, one decided to buy a new device. That might not be possible for every use.

As we noted earlier, many are using cheating tools such as Aimbot, speed hacks and X Ray vision to manipulate different matches and gain an advantage over the players who are playing the game in a fair manner. Many of these hacks are available on platforms such as Twitter, and also sold via channels on Telegram.

In November, the BGMI developer said that it removed 25 lakh accounts from the game for cheating as part of its crackdown against unfair players. K