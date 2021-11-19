Krafton rolls out 1.7.0 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India: Here are the details

As part of its version 1.7 update, starting today, Krafton has introduced the Mirror World, a new event-based theme that is based on the Netflix anime – ‘Arcane’. The company had announced its partnership with Riot Games, a few days ago, bringing with it a new set of characters, items, and game modes.

The Mirror World Theme will be available only in the Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps, where a mystical upside-down island will appear in the sky. Using a wind wall, players will then be transported into the Mirror World to complete a set of Arcane-based challenges to earn emotes and skins.

Here, players will be automatically transformed into one of the lead characters from the show – Vi, Jynx, Jayce, or Caitlyn, each of whom has a unique set of weapons and abilities. You will encounter various monsters on the island, who upon being killed will drop a set of Hextech Crystals. These shards can then be used to buy special supplies from the Dynahex Supply Shop.

The update will also introduce a new Piggyback feature. Players will be able to carry teammates or enemies that have been knocked down, at the cost of reduced movement speed and depleting HP. The all-new grenade indicator will also be visible on-screen (HUD).

Additionally, Krafton will be collaborating with English footballing giants, Liverpool FC, to bring a new event based on the club’s slogan – ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. Completing the challenge grants player with Liverpool licensed items such as a parachute, a backpack, and their jersey.

Starting today, BGMI’s battle pass system – ‘Royale Pass Month 5’ will be priced at 360UC (in-game currency), while the Katarina Leader and Black Circus outfits also return to the shop.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available to play on Android and iOS devices.