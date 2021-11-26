Krafton partners with Sony Music India to bring new content to PUBG: New State

Krafton has announced a new partnership with Sony Music India to bring special content for PUBG: New State. The game, which crossed over a million downloads on day one will introduce popular artist Badshah’s new song, collaborations with Indian influencers, and other challenges that earn prizes.

PUBG: New State will soon include Badshah’s latest party song, ‘Bad Boy x Bad Girl’ featuring Nikita Gandhi as part of a sponsorship deal. After that, Krafton will be collaborating with Indian rapper Raftaar to bring an exclusive track dedicated to the game. “This song will highlight the game’s new features in a unique Raftaar style and will act alongside “Bad Boy x Bad Girl” as the anthem of the game in India,” reads the press release.

As part of the celebration, Krafton will also host a dance challenge, wherein the winners will receive $5,000 USD (about Rs 3,74,200) worth of Google Play gift cards. Interested participants can record themselves dancing to Raftaar’s upcoming anthem and share it on Instagram using the PUBG: New State filter and these hashtags – #NewStateStyle and #PUBGNewState.

New State Chronicles

Additionally, Krafton will launch a new three-part web series – ‘New State Chronicles,’ starting December. The show seems to be inclining towards a documentary-esque route and will feature Indian celebrities and influencers ranging from The Great Khali, The Sound Blaze, Scout, and more.

Other social media celebrities namely Bhuvan Bam, the Comedy Factory, and Focused Indian will also be part of the celebration, albeit through their own YouTube channels.

Set in the futuristic year of 2051, PUBG: New State serves as a quote-unquote sequel to the popular PUBG series of battle royale games. 100 players are deployed onto an 8×8 island called ‘TROI’ to gather supplies and fight to be the last man standing. The game was subject to a rocky launch with bugs and stability issues galore, to the point where it even bricked some Android phones.

PUBG: New State is currently available to play on Android and iOS devices.