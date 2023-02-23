Krafton unveils new PvP game Road to Valor Empires: Here’s everything you need to know

Krafton is not only popular for creating PUBG and BGMI, the South Korean company has numerous other mobile games to its credit. Developed by Dreamotion, a game development studio which Krafton acquired in 2021, the new title called Road to Valor: Empires is currently available for pre-registration and will be launched sometime in March 2023.

Similar to its predecessor Road to Valor: World War II, it is a real-time player vs player strategy game that will also be available in Hindi at launch with plans to expand rollout for other local languages. In Road of Valor: Empires, players have to build armies and win battles by commanding troops.

The gameplay involves creating and commanding armies from different factions and units and choosing characters from different mythologies like Arthena (Goddess of War), Odin (King of Asgard) to Caesar which cater to different playstyles.

It also offers some India-specific updates like the ability to create custom rooms where players can spectate and play together with other gamers. In custom rooms, players can invite others for quick 2v2 matches and spectate top players. Players can also buy the optional starter pack, which offers some exclusive rewards for Rs 29.

Catering to both casual and serious gamers, Road of Valor: Empires will regularly get new characters, civilizations, host esport tournaments and several in-game events.