Krafton launches Christmas events for BGMI

Krafton has launched a new Christmas-themed event for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The update brings with it a new ‘React Survival’ mode, based on the popular Netflix show – Squid Game, and reopens 6 other popular modes including the ‘Metro Royale.’

In React Survival mode, players will don blue, numbered tracksuits and take part in the deadly stakes game of ‘Red Light, Green Light.’ Players who reach the finish line without getting detected by the giant rabbit (Easter bunny) win the match.

Since there is no announcement for other game modes inspired by Squid Game, the match will last for 3 rounds. This mode can be accessed from the arcade and players can also create custom private lobbies to play with friends.

The 1.8 update also brings back some popular game modes such as the ‘Metro Royale Mode,’ where players have a set time to collect gear before the match. Zombie-based modes like ‘Survive Till Dawn’ and ‘Virus Infection’ will be making a return as well. The ‘Heavy Machine Gun 2.0’ offers helicopters and armoured vehicles, while in the ‘Rune Theme’ mode, you pick 1 out of 3 rune fragments before the match, giving you special summoning skills.

The battle pass system will see changes as well, with the introduction of the new Mythic Winter-themed RPM6. Priced at 360UC (about Rs 380), the pass will be live from December 20 to January 17, 2022, giving players enough time to collect their Christmas-themed rewards and cosmetics.

This news follows the latest patch that was introduced in PUBG: New State, earlier this month. It introduced new story missions as part of its Survivor Pass Vol 2, a new weapon and customisation options, and 2 new vehicles to go with its futuristic setting.