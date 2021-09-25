Battlegrounds Mobile India bans 59,247 accounts: All you need to know

Krafton has announced that it has banned 59,247 accounts from Battlegrounds Mobile India between September 10 to September 16. Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular Battle Royale mobile games in India.

Various users have reported that “Hackers” are entering the lobbies and making use of illegal means to kill players. So, the company announced that it blocked 59,247 accounts to tackle the issue.

“Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA fans, We have collected and investigated cases through our security system and community monitoring, and permanently banned 59,247 accounts from September 10 ~ September 16. BGMI will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you with a pleasant gaming environment,“ Krafton stated in a new report while announcing its decision to ban the accounts.

Besides, Krafton recently confirmed the arrival of the latest 1.6 version update for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The update has started rolling out via the Google Play Store and iOS App Store for users of both the platforms. The company says that this update will be rolling out in a sequential manner.

It brings various new modes and changes to the game. A new “Flora Menace” mode will be available to players who have received the update. The mode will create a life barrier in some part of the map that is occupied by alien creatures. In the wall, players’ HP gradually recovers. Users will be able to loot “Nacore” in the mode and use the item to buy battle items.

The new mode will be available in Classic Theme Modes starting from Erangel and will be added to other maps including Sanhok and Livik soon. The update will also bring the popular Zombie mode “Survive Till Dawn” later this month. The new version of the game also brings a new game recording feature, which will allow users to record their gameplay and share it online.