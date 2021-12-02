Krafton and iQoo’s Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 kicks off

Krafton has kicked off its iQoo’s Battlegrounds Mobile India Series with a special invitation, ‘The Grind.’ Starting today, 32 top teams from around the country will compete in group stage matches until December 10, 2021. Winners from the Grind Week will then take part in the final showdown taking place on December 11 and 12, 2021.

For this event, Krafton has announced a prize pool of Rs 1 crore, evenly distributed among the players. The winning team will be rewarded with Rs 50 lakhs, followed by Rs 25 lakhs for second place and Rs 10 lakhs for the third. The tournament received an overwhelming total of 664,211 registrations.

“We are excited to kickstart iQOO BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2021 as our first esports tournament,” said Aneesh Aravind, Krafton. “We have received a massive response from players with over 660k registrations for the tournament, and this is a testament to the need for bringing innovative and stimulating gaming events for our fans. We will continue strengthening the BGMI Esports ecosystem and providing a platform for gaming talent to flourish.”

Tournament Format

In the Grind Week, 32 teams will be divided into four groups, where they battle against each other to come on top. Featuring a Round Robin format, every team will get a chance to play the other teams in the group, making for an even playing field. The top 16 teams will then qualify for the finals on 11 and 12 December 2021.

iQoo’s Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 – The Grind. (Image credit: Krafton) iQoo’s Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 – The Grind. (Image credit: Krafton)

iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will be live-streamed on the official BGMI, BGMI E-Sports, and iQoo E-Sports YouTube channels.

Quite recently, Krafton had also announced that Indian gamers would be able to qualify for the Asian Games 2022 E-Sports medal event via BGMI. The iconic sporting event is scheduled to run from 10 September to 25 September 2022, in Hangzhou, China. For this, Krafton has announced a new PUBG Mobile Asian Games version, to allow Indian players to compete.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available to play on Android and iOS devices.