Thursday, January 13, 2022
Kirby and the Forgotten Land gets new gameplay trailer, features co-op mode

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch, on March 25, 2022.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
January 13, 2022 11:34:11 am
Kirby and the Forgotten Land gets new gameplay trailer, features co-op mode. (Screenshot)

Nintendo has released a gameplay trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, prior to its launch on March 25, 2022. The year marks the 30th anniversary of the iconic pink puffball and would be the first time he is featured on a 3-dimensional stage.

As a 3D platformer, the game seems to be picking heavy inspiration from Super Mario Odyssey, where the world is vibrant, lush with monsters, and full of interactive and breakable items. The trailer is focused on his copy ability, where he can suck up any foes before him and have their powers transferred over. This would help in puzzle solving or during fight sequences, as we see him rolling a neverending amount of bowling balls into destructible crates.

Copying sword-wielding enemies give him a blade and a green hat, similar to Link from Zelda, while wind-based enemies allow him to transform into a tornado so he can rip through enemies and other objects. We also get to see the Drill and Ranger abilities, where Kirby can dig into the ground to attack from below and the long-range ability that lets you shoot from far away.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read: |Here are all the Nintendo Switch exclusive games coming in 2022

There is support for co-op play as well, letting players control Bandana Waddle Dee, a resident of the overgrown open-world town. Nintendo notes that the co-op system is not online, meaning players will have to sit next to each other (couch co-op). Rescuing more of these Waddle Dees (partner) helps develop the village, by opening coffee shops, fishing spots, and fun minigames where you can earn collectable toys.

The trailer also showcases a tree-looking boss that uses its roots to attack, and new areas such as a desert, a ghost town, and snow-covered fields. Additionally, Nintendo has promised some Kirby-related “activities” for this year. Further details on the same will be revealed via their official Twitter. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

