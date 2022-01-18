Kingdom Hearts series coming to Nintendo Switch in February 2022

Square Enix has announced that the entire Kingdom Hearts series will be coming to Nintendo Switch. The collection launches on February 10, 2022, and will only be accessible via the cloud.

Players will require a fast, permanent, and stable internet connection to continuously stream the game to their systems. However, the publisher has decided to charge almost full price for the individual games, between $39.99 (about Rs 2,983) and $49.99 (about Rs 3,730).

The collection includes ‘Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX,’ ‘HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue,’ and ‘III + Re Mind.’ Square Enix has also unveiled a bundle pack called ‘Integrum Masterpiece,’ which includes all three games and costs $89.99 (about Rs 6,715). This is still more expensive than the PS4 version, which during sale season sells for about $24.99 (about Rs 1,865).

The Nintendo cloud collection is currently available for pre-order at a 20 percent discount, taking the price down to $71.99 (about Rs 5,370). Square Enix has also made the demo versions of each game available, starting today, so players can check if their internet is compatible enough to run them upon release.

The Kingdom Hearts collection, featuring the entirety of Sora’s arc was originally announced for the Switch in October 2021. But, the hype was somewhat dampened when it was revealed as a cloud-based game instead of an actual port.

In an interview with Nintendo Life, creator Ichiro Hanzama was prompted on this decision, to which, he responded by stating that it was difficult for various reasons, “including the storage capacity of the hardware.”

Additionally, Kingdom Hearts will be hosting a special 20th-anniversary event on April 20, 2022. The show will be based in Tokyo, and feature a mini-concert, a chat with the development team, an exhibition, and more. Further details on the same will be revealed at a later date.