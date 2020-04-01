King is offering free lives in all of its games, including Candy Crush Saga

King has announced that it will keep on providing the players of its seven games unlimited lives till April 5. King has announced that it will keep on providing the players of its seven games unlimited lives till April 5.

The World Health Organisation recently announced its #PlayApartTogether initiative to encourage people to play video games at home and practise social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, game developer King has announced that it will be providing players with unlimited lives in all of its mobile games, including the popular Candy Crush Saga. This is under the WHO initiative.

According to The Verge, the games include Candy Crush Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Bubble Witch 3 Saga, Pet Rescue Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga and Candy Crush Friends Saga.

The company has announced that it will keep on providing the players of its seven games unlimited lives till April 5. This removes one of the major income sources for the company, as many players used to purchase lives when they were finished, but the players still wanted to play the game and could not wait for the lives to replenish.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

We personally tried checking out if that was the case in Candy Crush Saga and Bubble Witch 3 Saga, both of which now are showing unlimited lives and you can play till your heart’s content.

Also Read: Cashing in on lockdown, this platform lets you win money for playing games online

These games are quite addictive and you would not be able to close them within one or two matches. As they seem extremely easy you would want to do at least 10 matches and now this unlimited lives feature will allow you to do the same.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd