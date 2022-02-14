Key details from unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake surfaces online

A new report from Fanbyte has revealed some major information on the unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake. According to their sources, publisher Capcom is expected to announce the title in early 2022 – going by the game’s inner development cycle.

As stated by journalist Imran Khan, the details are not fully confirmed since the remake has not been officially announced yet. But, the verifications (multiple) seem to align with previous reports and is always subject to change mid-development.

Following the successful launch of Resident Evil 2 remake, Capcom instantly decided to create one for RE4. Selling a total of 10.4 million copies upon launch, the title is held in high regard and is considered as one of the greatest games of all time. We first got wind of it back in early 2021, when some internal disagreements over creative direction caused the remake to get delayed into 2023.

Resident Evil 4 remake was originally being developed by M-Two, a studio consisting of former Capcom and PlatinumGames veterans, who were also worked on the RE3 remake. Turns out, the company had greenlit the project thinking Shinji Mikami, the original director of the game would be interested in joining the team to work alongside old friend Tatsuya Mikami – hance the name M-Two.

Mikami, who currently leads Tango Gameworks was reportedly interested in joining but feared that his studio would fall apart in his absence. This led to an internal dispute where M-Two wanted to create a shot-by-shot remake of the original Resident Evil 4 – partly fueled by the backlash they received over RE3’s remake, which excluded significant portions of the original PlayStation game.

Publisher Capcom wanted to take a direction that is more or less inspired by the original, but with its own take on story elements and features. And so, the task was shifted to another team, while building onto M-Two’s work.

One major change would be the timeline. In the original title, secret agent Leon Kennedy arrives in the plague-ridden European village at daytime, and slowly guns his way through to dusk. Capcom Division-1, however, will introduce the village set-piece at night, with a decent portion of the game taking place during that period. With this change, the company intends to adjust the tone by making it spookier – inspired by the Resident Evil 4 demos on GameCube.

Side characters are expected to get more screentime as well, with Ada Wong assuming centre stage. The company is looking to expand on the Assignment: Ada and Separate ways minigame that tells her side of the story, or rather, what she was up to while you were playing as Leon in the main campaign.

“Not every source we talked to could confirm whether this was in the main game or planned as DLC, but most said it was looking to be a fairly meaty expansion to the source material,” it reads. The report also notes that a supposed leak from before showing an Albert Wesker redesign is not connected to this remake. It was part of a now-cancelled Resident Evil project.

Early this month, a fan-made remaster of Resident Evil 4 was made available on PC. The entire mod was developed from the ground up by two people, and brings massive visual enhancements to the classic title. You can read more on that here.