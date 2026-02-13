Keanu Reeves returns for Saber Interactive’s new John Wick game

A new John Wick video game is officially in development, with Keanu Reeves set to reprise his role as the iconic assassin. The announcement came during Sony’s recent State of Play presentation, where Sabre Interactive confirmed that Reeves will lend both his voice and likeness to the upcoming title.
The game, currently titled “Untitled John Wick Game,” is being developed by Saber Interactive in collaboration with Lionsgate and franchise director Chad Stahelski. While an official release date and final title have yet to be announced, the project has been confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Most importantly for fans, Keanu Reeves is fully involved in the project. Saber Interactive confirmed that he will reprise his role, bringing back not only John Wick’s likeness but also his voice and performance style. Reeves’ return is likely to boost excitement around the game, given how closely he is associated with the character.
According to Saber Interactive, the game will feature an original story set within the John Wick universe. Rather than simply retelling the films’ events, the new adventure will expand the timeline and delve deeper into the series’ rich underworld of assassins. Players can expect to see familiar faces from the franchise, along with brand-new characters created specifically for the game.
Saber Interactive said it aims to remain faithful to what defines the John Wick franchise, promising a distinct “gun fu” combat system inspired by the fast-paced, close-quarters fighting style seen in the films. The studio also teased cinematic camera angles, high-intensity action sequences, and driving segments to recreate the series’ signature adrenaline-fueled experience.
The developers say the environments will reflect the franchise’s signature visual style, featuring neon-lit cityscapes and opulent interiors. The aim is to make players feel as though they are inside a John Wick film, rather than simply controlling a character on screen.
With development still underway, more details are expected in the coming months.
