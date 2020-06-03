June 3 gaming roundup: Sony Days of Play, companies delaying announcements to support US protests and more

Due to this high demand for gaming, companies like Sony, Asus and more have started launching a slew of gaming related products, video games, DLC’s, updates and more. (Image: Sony) Due to this high demand for gaming, companies like Sony, Asus and more have started launching a slew of gaming related products, video games, DLC’s, updates and more. (Image: Sony)

With each passing day, more and more people are turning to playing video games, thanks to the limited mobility outside. According to a recent report by NewZoo, the video game industry is set to outshadow the music industry and box office revenues by atleast 3X, with revenues totalling $159 billion in 2020. Due to this high demand for gaming, companies like Sony, Asus and others have started launching a slew of gaming-related products, video games, DLC’s, updates and more.

Here’s a roundup of every major piece of news related to the video game industry that took place today.

Sony Days of Play

Sony is currently running its Days of Play sale on its PlayStation Store, bringing a number of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles for gamers to purchase at a discounted price. Apart from the discounted games, the company is also offering customers a 30 per cent discount on 12-month subscription plans for PS Plus and PS Now. The sale is currently live and will go on until June 17. Some good titles being offered at a discounted price include Battlefield V, Bioshock: The Collection and Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound double pack.

Valorant now available globally

Riot Games has finally taken out its Valorant video game from beta and released patch notes for version 1.0. The game can now be downloaded and played globally on PC. The company is yet to release a version for gaming consoles. With the launch, the company has also brought a new update, which adds more content to the game. It includes the addition of a new character called Reyna. We also get to see changes being made to the already available agents: Sage, Raze, Jett, Phoenix and Omen. The update also brings a new map, called Ascent, which is set in Italy.

Also Read: Sega’s Game Gear wasn’t the Game Boy, but it had an amazing history

Call of Duty delays new seasons

Activision has announced that it is holding on to the updates of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone. This is being done so that the protests for “equality, justice and change” get the centre stage. In the statement, the company said it is postponing the launch of its CoD: Modern Warfare season 4 and CoD: Mobile season 7. It has not provided a specific date it will be rolling out these updates on.

Fortnite Season 3 delayed

Just like Activision, Epic Games has also announced the delay in the launch of Season 3 of Fortnite. The company as of now plans to start the new season on June 11. To recall, the new season was scheduled to kick-off two months ago. But Epic Games pushed the update by a month initially and now due to this.

Epic Games Store coming to iOS, Android soon

During an interview with Gamespot, Tim Sweeny, CEO Epic Games, announced that the company might soon bring its Epic Games Store to Android and iOS. He did not get into the specifics of when the company will bring the Store to the operating systems and what will the company distribute through it, considering that most popular games are currently free of cost and already available on the respective app stores.

Also Read: Game publisher cancels contract with developer, then tries to poach its entire team

SEGA Game Gear Micro

SEGA has just announced the launch of its $50 Game Gear Micro portable console. These are four similar-looking handheld consoles in four different colours and with four different preloaded games. The new SEGA Game Gear Micro consoles are currently available for pre-ordering in Japan at Yen 4,980 (approximately Rs 3,450). The black colour variant will come with Sonic the Hedgehog, Puyo Puyo 2, Out Run and Royal Stone games. The blue variant will come with Sonic Chaos, Gunstar Heroes, Sylvan Tale and Baku Baku Animal games. The yellow variant will come with Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei – Jashin no Kuni he, Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya, Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict and Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru games. Lastly, the Red version will come with Revelations: The Demon Slayer, Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special, The GG Shinobi and Columns.

Sony postpones its June event

Sony in a tweet announced that it has indefinitely postponed its PlayStation 5 event, where the company was to show a lot of games for the next generation gaming console. The company in its tweet said it does not feel “that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.” We will have to wait a bit more to check out the new games for the upcoming system.

Also Read: Star Chef 2 is sequel to one of India’s most successful games; we check out what’s cooking

Asus new gaming laptops and PCs

Asus has just launched its latest AMD Ryzen 4000-series powered TUF A15 and TUF A17 gaming laptops along with its AMD Ryzen powered GA15 and GA35 gaming PCs in India. Both the new TUF A15 and TUF A17 laptops start at Rs 60,990, whereas, the GA15 and GA35 gaming PCs are priced at Rs 65,990 and Rs 1,79,990, respectively for the base variants. The new TUF series laptops have been made for gamers that want a rugged build and performance to play most games at high frame rates. The GA series of gaming PCs are extremely modular. The GA35 is built for the people that are serious about gaming and want a machine that can handle everything that you throw at it. Whereas, the GA15 is built for the people looking to get into gaming and have a machine that will hold them for a good time without the need for such upgrades.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd