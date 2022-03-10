Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle is getting a remake

Bandai Namco has announced a remake for the popular anime-based fighting game, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle. The title is set to be released in the fall, later this year, on old and current-gen consoles, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

All Star Battle was originally released on the Playstation 3, back in 2014, featuring a set of 3D characters hailing from the original anime and manga. It followed a similar fighting mechanic as most 2.5D games, where the players would have to side-scroll their characters.

This new version, which adds an ‘R’ at the end, improves upon the graphics and brings over 50 playable characters to its roster. Audio recordings will be updated as well, pulling in voice actors from newer arcs, such as ‘Stone Ocean,’ building up to the quintessential video game for every Jojo fan.

The title consists of an All Star Battle mode, which essentially functions as the standard exhibition game, where players can pit favourite characters against each other. Winning matches and completing objectives also unlocks unique cosmetics and illustrations that can be viewed via the in-game gallery. Other game modes include an Arcade mode, Online, Versus, and a Practice mode for honing your skills.

The fighting mechanics will be tweaked as well, to suit the new generation controls and various match conditions for added pressure. The announcement coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Jojo series, and will see heroes from different universes interact for the first time.

Previously, Riot Games had unveiled a new 2D fighting game, that brought in characters from the League of Legends universe. Known as ‘Project L,’ the developers confirmed it to be an assist-based fighter, where players can summon a teammate to deal extra damage. The title is currently deep in development and will ship in 2023.