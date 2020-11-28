JioGames Clash Royale tournament now live: Here’s how you can participate

The tournament requires for participants to stack up 1-versus-1 wins to qualify for the final round. (Screenshot)

Reliance Jio’s gaming arm, JioGames in collaboration with Supercell has announced the beginning of its 27 day Clash Royale tournament, that will go on until December 25. The winner of the tournament will be awarded the “India Ka Gaming Champion” title along with various cash prizes. The company will also be hosting weekly giveaways for the people participating in the JioGames Clash Royale tournament.

The tournament requires for participants to stack up 1-versus-1 wins to qualify for the final round. You can register for the competition on the company’s dedicated website for the tournament. The first stage is starting today and will last until December 19. Registrations for the tournament are open until December 19, and requires no participation fees from players. The company has announced that both Jio and non-Jio users can participate in the tournament.

During the competition, participants will have a chance to play and win cash prizes worth Rs 2,50,000. Apart from this, there will also be weekly giveaway prizes for participants to get their hands on.

The tournament will be held in four stages. The first stage (qualifier round) has already started and will last until December 19. Stage two will start from December 21, which will be played between the top performers chosen from the first stage. Stage 3 will kick off on December 23 and the final stage will start on December 25.

Jio has announced that the JioGames Clash Royale tournament, semi-finals and the finals will be streamed live on JioTV.

The first prize is set at Rs 1,00,000, second at Rs 50,000 and the third prize is set at Rs 25,000. The fourth person will be awarded Rs 9,000, fifth at Rs 6,000, sixth to 10th rank will get Rs 1,000 each, 11th to 110th rank will get Rs 250 each. The top 20 winners every week during Stage 1 will win a total prize pool of 24,000.

